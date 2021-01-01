About this product

Our MV1 Rose Gold vaporizer offers pure delicacy that’s associated with this blush, gold metal combined with groundbreaking engineering that gives this vape its beloved flare. Experience the sheer power of our proprietary technology, giving you a soothing, cool vapor every time. Our latest production units now come with: - The latest heat-sink with improved seals - Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse - Newly improved door mechanism & switch - Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best - Improved tolerances