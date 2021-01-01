About this product

A classic yet statement vape, our MV1 Satin Silver vaporizer offers a unique, matte sheen finish, perfect for those wanting style as well as substance. Experience the massive power of our MV1 vapes in this convenient, on-demand, full convection, dry herb portable vape. Our latest production units now come with: - The latest heat-sink with improved seals - Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse - Newly improved door mechanism & switch - Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best - Improved tolerances