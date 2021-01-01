 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. MV1 - Stealth Edition

MV1 - Stealth Edition

by Ghost Vapes

Write a review
Ghost Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers MV1 - Stealth Edition
Ghost Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers MV1 - Stealth Edition

$295.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The new Matt Black MV1 Stealth Edition comes in a striking color-coded finish that extends all the way to the black mouthpiece. Stealth offers you sheer sophistication with a truly unique vaping experience, all in one portable vape. Our latest production units now come with: - The latest heat-sink with improved seals - Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse - Newly improved door mechanism & switch - Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best - Improved tolerances

About this brand

Ghost Vapes Logo
Whether you're a vaping newcomer or looking for an enhanced flavor experience, the GHOST MV1 represents the very latest design & technology in portable electronic vaporizers for both herbs and extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review