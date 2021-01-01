About this product

The new Matt Black MV1 Stealth Edition comes in a striking color-coded finish that extends all the way to the black mouthpiece. Stealth offers you sheer sophistication with a truly unique vaping experience, all in one portable vape. Our latest production units now come with: - The latest heat-sink with improved seals - Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse - Newly improved door mechanism & switch - Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best - Improved tolerances