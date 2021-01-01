 Loading…

Hybrid

14mm Showerhead Perc Ashcatcher

by Glassics

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Buy Now: https://www.glassics.co/14mm-showerhead-perc-ashcatcher/ This 14mm Showerhead Perc Ashcatcher can be used to upgrade any 14mm piece with a female joint. Ashcatchers are an affordable option to provide additional levels of water filtration/diffusion, and ultimately smoother hits, on any glass water pipe. As their name suggests, these upgrades also help to keep the main chamber of your glass bongs and bubblers clean over time by acting as the first line of defense against ash and debris. Between the three ashcatcher perc designs, this showerhead perc creates average diffusion and water contact and in turn is only moderately difficult to clean due to the minimal shape. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Ashcatcher Dimensions: Height: 4.5" x Base Diameter: 2" x Width: 3" Joint: 14mm 45° Weight: 0.2 lbs Perc Style: Showerhead Perc Ideal Water Volume: 1 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"

About this brand

Glassics Logo
Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.

