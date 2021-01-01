About this product

Buy Now: https://www.glassics.co/14mm-tree-perc-ashcatcher/ This 14mm Tree Perc Ashcatcher can be used to upgrade any 14mm piece with a female joint. Ashcatchers are an affordable option to provide additional levels of water filtration/diffusion, and ultimately smoother hits, on any glass water pipe. As their name suggests, these upgrades also help to keep the main chamber of your glass bongs and bubblers clean over time by acting as the first line of defense against ash and debris. Between the three ashcatcher perc designs, this tree perc creates the most diffusion and water contact but in turn is also the most difficult to clean due to the long narrow arms. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Ashcatcher Dimensions: Height: 4.5" x Base Diameter: 2" x Width: 3" Joint: 14mm 45° Weight: 0.2 lbs Perc Style: Tree Perc Ideal Water Volume: 1 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"