 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. 14mm Tree Perc Ashcatcher
Sativa

14mm Tree Perc Ashcatcher

by Glassics

Write a review
Glassics Smoking Smoking Accessories 14mm Tree Perc Ashcatcher
Glassics Smoking Smoking Accessories 14mm Tree Perc Ashcatcher
Glassics Smoking Smoking Accessories 14mm Tree Perc Ashcatcher

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Buy Now: https://www.glassics.co/14mm-tree-perc-ashcatcher/ This 14mm Tree Perc Ashcatcher can be used to upgrade any 14mm piece with a female joint. Ashcatchers are an affordable option to provide additional levels of water filtration/diffusion, and ultimately smoother hits, on any glass water pipe. As their name suggests, these upgrades also help to keep the main chamber of your glass bongs and bubblers clean over time by acting as the first line of defense against ash and debris. Between the three ashcatcher perc designs, this tree perc creates the most diffusion and water contact but in turn is also the most difficult to clean due to the long narrow arms. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ. Style: Ashcatcher Dimensions: Height: 4.5" x Base Diameter: 2" x Width: 3" Joint: 14mm 45° Weight: 0.2 lbs Perc Style: Tree Perc Ideal Water Volume: 1 fl oz Package Dimensions: Height: 4" x Length: 8" x Width: 8"

About this brand

Glassics Logo
Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.

About this strain

Harlequin

Harlequin
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review