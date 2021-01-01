7" Tree Perc Curved-Neck
by Glassics
About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/7-tree-perc-curved-neck/ Our 7" Inline Perc Curved-Neck Bubbler utilizes a long, reinforced inline perc with five narrow slits which finely break up smoke to create more diffusion and water contact. The beaker-bottom base allows for more water volume which keeps the piece looking cleaner and provides a smoother smoking experience. This bubbler is ideal for those looking for a compact and lightweight water pipe that is simple to use and easily transported and stored. It also features a reinforced downstem for increased fortification and a curved-neck to help prevent water from reaching your mouth. Included for free with this item is an 18mm Martini Bowl. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page. Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
