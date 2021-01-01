 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Diamond Tip OG Kush X Peppermint Cookies Pre-roll 0.7g - Gold Leaf Gardens

Diamond Tip OG Kush X Peppermint Cookies Pre-roll 0.7g - Gold Leaf Gardens

by Gold Leaf Gardens

Write a review
Gold Leaf Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Diamond Tip OG Kush X Peppermint Cookies Pre-roll 0.7g - Gold Leaf Gardens

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

About this brand

Gold Leaf Gardens Logo
We strive for excellence in everything we do. It is a value that begins in our living, organic gardens and permeates every aspect of our craft, down to the smallest packaging detail. Our soils are hand-crafted and infused with abundant microbial life to express the finest qualities of our cultivars. From here, no corners are cut. Plants are given extra time to bloom to their fullest potential, carefully harvested and finally cured through a slow and deliberate process of drying and aging. We grow for ourselves. Only when a flower is good enough for our own discerning tastes do we select it to wear the Gold Leaf name.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review