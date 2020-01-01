Island Fig is a nod to the organic fruit and terroir of Salt Spring Island, with notes of dried figs, dates and grapes. These outdoor buds bathe in the ocean mist of the Salish sea.
Hang-dried. Organic Soils. Salt Spring Island, BC.
Nerolidol | Terpinolene | Caryophyllene | Myrcene | Bisabolol
9-14% THC | >1% CBD
SATIVA-DOMINANT
GOOD BUDS is a family of craft cannabis producers based on Salt Spring Island, BC. Founded by Tyler and Alex Rumi in 2017, GOOD BUDS is built on the principles of sustainable, organic growing. As the first licensed outdoor cannabis farm in Canada, GOOD BUDS is known for small-batch, sun-grown, ocean-grown, organic weed and concentrates.