Island Glue combines classic “glue” flavour of pine with smooth, sweet undertones. These outdoor buds bathe in the ocean mist of the Salish sea. Hang-dried. Organic Soils. Salt Spring Island, BC.
Nerolidol | Myrcene | Pinene
10-15% THC | >1% CBD
HYBRID
GOOD BUDS is a family of craft cannabis producers based on Salt Spring Island, BC. Founded by Tyler and Alex Rumi in 2017, GOOD BUDS is built on the principles of sustainable, organic growing. As the first licensed outdoor cannabis farm in Canada, GOOD BUDS is known for small-batch, sun-grown, ocean-grown, organic weed and concentrates.