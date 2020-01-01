 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sapphire OG

Sapphire OG

by GOOD BUDS

Write a review
GOOD BUDS Cannabis Flower Sapphire OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sapphire OG

Sapphire OG

Produced by Humboldt Seed Organization, Sapphire OG is a cross of a prized Florida OG cut and a Florida OG x Afghan. Growers and consumers alike can expect a quality OG strain with a rich terpene profile and big yields. Terpenes put out a piney, lemon, chocolate, and sometimes blueberry flavor and aroma with a calming high.

 

About this brand

GOOD BUDS Logo
GOOD BUDS is a family of craft cannabis producers based on Salt Spring Island, BC. Founded by Tyler and Alex Rumi in 2017, GOOD BUDS is built on the principles of sustainable, organic growing. As the first licensed outdoor cannabis farm in Canada, GOOD BUDS is known for small-batch, sun-grown, ocean-grown, organic weed and concentrates.