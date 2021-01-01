 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Good Ol' Hash 2g

Good Ol' Hash 2g

by Good Supply

Write a review
Good Supply Concentrates Solventless Good Ol' Hash 2g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

These aren’t the bricks you think you know: sticky, pliable and dense, this traditional pressed hash will have you saying “smells niiiiiice”. Take a trip down memory lane with some Good ol’ Hash. These aren’t the bricks you think you know: sticky, pliable and dense, this traditional pressed hash will have you saying “smells niiiiiice”. Break out the hot knives – or add it to your favourite flower - for a retro hash experience that’s better than you remember.

About this brand

Good Supply Logo
At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review