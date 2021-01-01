 Loading…

Hybrid

Jean Guy Kief 1g

by Good Supply

Good Supply Concentrates Solventless Jean Guy Kief 1g
Good Supply Concentrates Solventless Jean Guy Kief 1g

About this product

Jean Guy Kief hits head on with a medley of citrus, lemon and pine that’s worthy of its own heritage minute. Canada’s essential strain just kiefed it up a notch, in a trichome and cannabinoid-rich way. Jean Guy Kief hits head on with a medley of citrus, lemon and pine that’s worthy of its own heritage minute.

About this brand

At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!

About this strain

Jean Guy
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.

