Jean Guy Kief 1g
by Good Supply
About this product
Jean Guy Kief hits head on with a medley of citrus, lemon and pine that’s worthy of its own heritage minute. Canada’s essential strain just kiefed it up a notch, in a trichome and cannabinoid-rich way. Jean Guy Kief hits head on with a medley of citrus, lemon and pine that’s worthy of its own heritage minute.
About this brand
Good Supply
About this strain
Jean Guy
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.
