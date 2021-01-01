 Loading…

Jean Guy Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack

by Good Supply

About this product

Good Supply’s Jean Guy is sativa-dominant and has very strong THC potency. Jean Guy’s limonene-rich terpene profile gives it its signature citrusy taste. The very green sativa-dominant strain is greenhouse-grown in a natural and ecologically friendly environment, and has very strong THC potency. It’s available in many dried flower weights and pre-roll packs.

About this brand

At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!

About this strain

Jean Guy

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.

