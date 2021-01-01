Jean Guy Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
by Good SupplyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Good Supply’s Jean Guy is sativa-dominant and has very strong THC potency. Jean Guy’s limonene-rich terpene profile gives it its signature citrusy taste. The very green sativa-dominant strain is greenhouse-grown in a natural and ecologically friendly environment, and has very strong THC potency. It’s available in many dried flower weights and pre-roll packs.
About this brand
Good Supply
About this strain
Jean Guy
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.