Monkey Glue Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
by Good Supply
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Get stuck with Monkey Glue. These chunky, resin-covered buds deliver pungent, earthy and sour aromas. Get stuck with Monkey Glue. These chunky, resin-covered buds deliver pungent, earthy and sour aromas. There’s no monkeying around when it comes to this potent, sativa-dominant strain – you’ll definitely develop a bond.
About this brand
Good Supply
At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!
