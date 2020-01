About this product

All aboard, Pineapple Express is now available in Good Supply Cartridges. This iconic cannabis strain hits hard in extract form with an unmistakable tropical flavour. If you’re looking for a no-nonsense vaping experience, it doesn’t get any better than this. Pure cannabis, cured then extracted with C02, purified into distillate and combined with plant derived terpenes for pure and clean cannabis flavour. Just the good stuff.