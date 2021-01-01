 Loading…

Indica

Purple Monkey Cartridge 1g

by Good Supply

Good Supply Concentrates Cartridges Purple Monkey Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this brand

At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!

About this strain

Purple Monkey Balls

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

The genetic heritage of Purple Monkey Balls is somewhat murky. What we do know is that it is an indica-dominant mix of a Northern Californian purple strain -- some claim Mendo Purps, others Granddaddy Purple -- and an indica from Afghanistan, believed to be Deep Chunk. The bulbous purple buds produces a fruity grape aroma that gives way to sweet flavors of pine and berry. The sedating indica effects produce deep relaxation great for chronic pain, but best saved for the end of the day if you need to remain productive.

