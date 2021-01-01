Purple Monkey Pax Pod 0.4g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
We go ape for smooth, sweet grape in a hard hitting, potent THC distillate. Purple Monkey, that funky monkey. We go ape for smooth, sweet grape in a hard hitting, potent THC distillate. Good Vapes from Good Supply.
About this brand
Good Supply
At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!
