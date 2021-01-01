Royal Highness Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
Royal Highness is a bright green hybrid strain by Good Supply with very strong THC potency potential and notes of fruit and spice. Royal Highness from Good Supply is greenhouse-grown and hand-groomed in Leamington, Ont. It has very strong THC potency potential and features myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene in its terpene mix, which give it its fruity and spicy taste. Royal Highness is available Flower and dried flower.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Royal Highness is a hybrid marijuana strain developed through a cross of Dancehall. This strain has a nearly balanced ratio of THC to CBD, so the effects are energizing and allow you to focus. Royal Highness has a smooth flavor that is fruity, spicy and a little skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and pain. Royal Highness is a crowd favorite in places like Portland, Oregon.
