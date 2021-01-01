 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Royal Highness Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack
Hybrid

Royal Highness Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack

by Good Supply

Good Supply Cannabis Pre-rolls Royal Highness Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Royal Highness is a bright green hybrid strain by Good Supply with very strong THC potency potential and notes of fruit and spice. Royal Highness from Good Supply is greenhouse-grown and hand-groomed in Leamington, Ont. It has very strong THC potency potential and features myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene in its terpene mix, which give it its fruity and spicy taste. Royal Highness is available Flower and dried flower.

About this brand

At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!

About this strain

Royal Highness

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Royal Highness is a hybrid marijuana strain developed through a cross of Dancehall. This strain has a nearly balanced ratio of THC to CBD, so the effects are energizing and allow you to focus. Royal Highness has a smooth flavor that is fruity, spicy and a little skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and pain. Royal Highness is a crowd favorite in places like Portland, Oregon.

