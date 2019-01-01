 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Kush

by Good Supply

Good Supply Cannabis Flower Sour Kush

About this product

Sour Kush by Good Supply

About this strain

Sour Kush

Sour Kush
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Humulene

This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it's best stored in tightly sealed containers.

About this brand

Good Supply

No Bullshit. Good Kush for a good price. Don't sleep on the Good Supply