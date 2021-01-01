About this product
Skip across the sour patch to this irresistible Sour Kush. Skip across the sour patch to this irresistible Sour Kush. Welcome to the adults’ table – sour powered flower with some diesel stank. Thank you for coming to our Sour Kush talk.
About this brand
Good Supply
About this strain
Sour Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Sour Kush, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.