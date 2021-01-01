 Loading…

Hybrid

Sour Kush

by Good Supply

Good Supply Cannabis Flower Sour Kush

About this product

Skip across the sour patch to this irresistible Sour Kush. Skip across the sour patch to this irresistible Sour Kush. Welcome to the adults’ table – sour powered flower with some diesel stank. Thank you for coming to our Sour Kush talk.

About this brand

At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!

About this strain

Sour Kush

Sour Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour Kush, also known as "Sour OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.

