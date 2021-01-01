 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Starwalker Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

Starwalker Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

by Good Supply

Write a review
Good Supply Cannabis Pre-rolls Starwalker Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Reach for the sky with this Kush. Upside down, right side up – you won’t care when these spicy diesel notes hit you. Reach for the sky with this Kush. Upside down, right side up – you won’t care when these spicy diesel notes hit you.

About this brand

Good Supply Logo
At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review