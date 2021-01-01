Starwalker Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
by Good SupplyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Reach for the sky with this Kush. Upside down, right side up – you won’t care when these spicy diesel notes hit you. Reach for the sky with this Kush. Upside down, right side up – you won’t care when these spicy diesel notes hit you.
About this brand
Good Supply
At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.