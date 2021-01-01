 Loading…

Hybrid

Tangie Green

by Good Supply

Good Supply Cannabis Flower Tangie Green

About this product

Tangie Green is bursting with orange hairs and dripping with fragrant tangerine aroma thanks to its rich terpene profile. Tangie Green is a tangerine dream crafted and perfected by the good people at Good Supply. A new bud for our buds, this Kush is bursting with orange hairs and dripping with fragrant tangerine aroma thanks to its rich terpene profile.

About this brand

Good Supply Logo
At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!

About this strain

Tangerine Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.

