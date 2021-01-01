 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. White Widow 510 Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

White Widow 510 Cartridge 0.5g

by Good Supply

Write a review
Good Supply Concentrates Cartridges White Widow 510 Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This popular hybrid is potent and bites back with strong pepper and citrus notes derived from 100% plant-based terpenes. Mess with White Widow, get the fangs. This popular hybrid is potent and bites back with strong pepper and citrus notes derived from 100% plant-based terpenes. Good Vapes from Good Supply.

About this brand

Good Supply Logo
At Good Supply, we celebrate good pizza, good movies, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, we're not all gonna be the next GOAT. Which is great. No. It's better than great. It's good!

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review