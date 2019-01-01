2 trees are planted for every 2OOB sold.
Designed with simplicity and easy transportation in mind, our products are a discrete way to bring your pre-rolled joints wherever you’re going.
All our wood products are built in the Niagara region of Ontario, ensuring that we know exactly what they are made of and how far they’ve traveled.
We design and handcraft premium wooden storage accessories for the conscious cannabis consumer. Our mission is to become a carbon-neutral, and net-positive company by the end of 2020. One percent of our revenue is donated to charity, and at least one tree is planted for each product sold.