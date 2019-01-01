 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
TW1G

by Goodwood Cannabis Accessories

$19.99MSRP

About this product

1 tree is planted for every TW1G sold. Designed with simplicity and easy transportation in mind, our products are a discrete way to bring your pre-rolled joints wherever you’re going. All our wood products are built in the Niagara region of Ontario, ensuring that we know exactly what they are made of and how far they’ve traveled.

About this brand

We design and handcraft premium wooden storage accessories for the conscious cannabis consumer. Our mission is to become a carbon-neutral, and net-positive company by the end of 2020. One percent of our revenue is donated to charity, and at least one tree is planted for each product sold.