  Grail Pink Kush

by Grail

About this product

Grail Pink Kush by Grail

About this strain

Pink Kush

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush's flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

About this brand

From seed selection to growing conditions, the cure to trim, packaging to delivery, Grail's products travel, stage-by-stage, along a curated journey. Grail celebrates the journey. It champions imagination, discovery and creativity. Grail is the ultimate quest for the unknown.