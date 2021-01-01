 Loading…

Grasslands Crumble

by Grasslands Cannabis

About this product

Whether you want to dab it, vape it, or add it to your favourite pre-roll, it’s entirely up to you. Grasslands crumble is wet, grainy, and a pleasant golden colour. We took a proprietary strain and applied a hydrocarbon extraction to concentrate the flavour, increase the THC potency (between 780-830 mg/g), and create a crumble for any occasion. Available in 1 gram packaging. Grasslands always keeps it simple by growing simply great cannabis in the heartland of Alberta.

About this brand

Remember when weed was simple? Before all this talk of strains and cannabinoids and terpenes, we judged our grass by the only thing that mattered: is it any good? With Grasslands, the choices are simple and the prices are fair. Best of all, the grass is good. Always.

