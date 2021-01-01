Grasslands Sativa Rosin
by Grasslands CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Get out—out of the house, out of your day, out of your head. We keep it simple and our sativa rosin (medium potency of up to 600 mg/g) is no different—it’s perfect for rolling, vaping, dabbing or sprinkling. Grasslands is grown in the heartland of Alberta, extracted using a solventless heat and pressure process, and always sold at a fair price.
About this brand
Grasslands Cannabis
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.