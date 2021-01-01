 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Grasslands Sativa Rosin

Grasslands Sativa Rosin

by Grasslands Cannabis

Write a review
Grasslands Cannabis Concentrates Solventless Grasslands Sativa Rosin
Grasslands Cannabis Concentrates Solventless Grasslands Sativa Rosin

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Get out—out of the house, out of your day, out of your head. We keep it simple and our sativa rosin (medium potency of up to 600 mg/g) is no different—it’s perfect for rolling, vaping, dabbing or sprinkling. Grasslands is grown in the heartland of Alberta, extracted using a solventless heat and pressure process, and always sold at a fair price.

About this brand

Grasslands Cannabis Logo
Remember when weed was simple? Before all this talk of strains and cannabinoids and terpenes, we judged our grass by the only thing that mattered: is it any good? With Grasslands, the choices are simple and the prices are fair. Best of all, the grass is good. Always.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review