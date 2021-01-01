 Loading…

Indica

Grasslands Indica Ice Water Hash

by Grasslands Cannabis

Grasslands Cannabis Concentrates Solventless Grasslands Indica Ice Water Hash

About this product

Hang out alone or text a buddy. Watch a movie or dig out some old records or maybe do the dishes. Whatever, it's your time. We keep it simple and our indica blonde hash (up to 400 mg/g) is no different—it’s perfect for rolling, vaping, dabbing or sprinkling. Grasslands is grown in the heartland of Alberta, extracted using a solventless ice-water process, freeze-dried and always sold at a fair price.

About this brand

Remember when weed was simple? Before all this talk of strains and cannabinoids and terpenes, we judged our grass by the only thing that mattered: is it any good? With Grasslands, the choices are simple and the prices are fair. Best of all, the grass is good. Always.

About this strain

Super Skunk

Super Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.

