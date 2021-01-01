Grasslands Indica Ice Water Hash
Hang out alone or text a buddy. Watch a movie or dig out some old records or maybe do the dishes. Whatever, it's your time. We keep it simple and our indica blonde hash (up to 400 mg/g) is no different—it’s perfect for rolling, vaping, dabbing or sprinkling. Grasslands is grown in the heartland of Alberta, extracted using a solventless ice-water process, freeze-dried and always sold at a fair price.
Grasslands Cannabis
Super Skunk
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
