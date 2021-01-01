About this product
The GRAV Arcline Beaker is 8" tall and made on 28mm tubing. Its fission downstem diffuses smoke through water and is fixed inside the pipe to prevent breakage. The beautiful flame polished GRAV label conforms to the Arcline style, inspired by Tuscan columns from ancient Italy. The Arcline Beaker comes ready to use with a 14mm Arcline Bowl and functions best with approximately 1.5" of water. Water Pipe Features: Length Height: 8" Joint 14mm Female Use With: Dry Herb Comes With: 14mm Arcline Bowl Designed By: Stephan Peirce What's in the Box: 1x - 8" Arcline Beaker 1x - 14mm Arcline Bowl
About this brand
GRAV
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.