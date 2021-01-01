 Loading…

8" Arcline Beaker

by GRAV

8" Arcline Beaker by GRAV

About this product

The GRAV Arcline Beaker is 8" tall and made on 28mm tubing. Its fission downstem diffuses smoke through water and is fixed inside the pipe to prevent breakage. The beautiful flame polished GRAV label conforms to the Arcline style, inspired by Tuscan columns from ancient Italy. The Arcline Beaker comes ready to use with a 14mm Arcline Bowl and functions best with approximately 1.5" of water. Water Pipe Features: Length Height: 8" Joint 14mm Female Use With: Dry Herb Comes With: 14mm Arcline Bowl Designed By: Stephan Peirce What's in the Box: 1x - 8" Arcline Beaker 1x - 14mm Arcline Bowl

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

