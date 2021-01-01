 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bowl pieces
  5. GRAV® 14mm Octabowl

GRAV® 14mm Octabowl

by GRAV

Write a review
GRAV Smoking Bowl Pieces GRAV® 14mm Octabowl

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The 14mm GRAV Male Octobowl is compatible with any 14mm female joint. Its glass screen is designed to catch ash and tar and hold plant matter in place, and an arm on the side of the bowl allows for safe handling. The Octobowl's substantial capacity is designed for use with larger water pipes and upright bubblers. Bowl Features: Joint: 14mm Male Use With: Dry Herb Designed By: Dave Daily What's in the Box: 1x - 14mm Octabowl by GRAV

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review