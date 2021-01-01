 Loading…

  5. GRAV® 8" Small Clear Round Base Water Pipe

GRAV® 8" Small Clear Round Base Water Pipe

by GRAV

The small GRAV Round-Based Water Pipe is 8" tall and made on 32mm clear tubing with black accents. Its fission downstem diffuses smoke through water and is fixed inside the pipe to prevent damage. Its geometric pressed pinch is both a splashguard and ice catcher. The round-based water pipe comes ready to use with a 14mm GRAV Cup Bowl and functions best with approximately 1.5" of water. Product comes with assorted label colours: any of black, white, blue, green, red, purple, yellow, orange, or etch. Water Pipe Features: Length Height: 8" Joint: 14mm Female Use With: Dry Herb Comes With: 14mm Cup Bowl Designed By: Stephan Peirce Assorted Label Colours What's in the Box: 1x - 8" Round Base with Colour Accents by GRAV 1x - 14mm Cup Bowl

Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

