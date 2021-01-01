CORE is a revolutionary new portable vaporizer designed exclusively to deliver high-end flavor and pure taste from premium oils. The first vaporizer with a secured magnetic interchangeable Pod System, the CORE offers users an unrivaled vaping experience and retailers a unique and attractive offering.
*Available to consumers in Canada in late 2019 due to legislation around oils and concentrates
Greentank’s innovative, patent-pending ceramic core technology delivers the truest taste of the oil-based concentrates being vaporized. Our products deliver the best consumer vaping experience possible by eliminating the traditional exposure of the heating coil. Our coil is built right into the ceramic core, for a state of the art, even-chambered heating system creating the cleanest, most natural vapor output users demand.