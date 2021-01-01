About this product
A lightweight pen that looks great and performs even better. The GT M7.M is the most reliable all-in-one vape pen in the cannabis industry.
About this brand
Greentank
Greentank’s innovative, patent-pending ceramic core technology delivers the truest taste of the oil-based concentrates being vaporized. Our products deliver the best consumer vaping experience possible by eliminating the traditional exposure of the heating coil. Our coil is built right into the ceramic core, for a state of the art, even-chambered heating system creating the cleanest, most natural vapor output users demand.
