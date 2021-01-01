Visit the link to our website for a 2 Week Free Trial to the entire GreenBox Grown Video Library! At GreenBox Grow our mission is simple: To help people by providing a means to a constant supply of medical grade cannabis. We understand that whether you use marijuana for medical or recreational purposes, having easy access to this plant is extremely beneficial! That is why Marijuana Enthusiasts are using the GreenBox Grown videos to help them easily grow top-shelf cannabis, right at home. All of our videos are focused on guiding 1st time growers, so they are simple and easy to follow while still providing enough help for top-shelf results your very first harvest. With the GreenBox Grown Tutorials, you will only need to spend 10/min a day on your plants for quality results!