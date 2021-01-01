 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Chemdawg Ultra Pre-rolls

Chemdawg Ultra Pre-rolls

by GreenSeal Cannabis Co.

Write a review
GreenSeal Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Chemdawg Ultra Pre-rolls
GreenSeal Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Chemdawg Ultra Pre-rolls
GreenSeal Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Chemdawg Ultra Pre-rolls
GreenSeal Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Chemdawg Ultra Pre-rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The offspring of two thoroughbreds – MK Ultra and Chemdawg 91 – this high-THC hybrid sees her Sativa characteristics expressed most strongly. Each 0.5g pre-roll contains top shelf indoor flower. The slim, unbleached paper cones offer a longer, smoother, consistent burn and the 3-packs are sealed by hand to ensure freshness. Mingling dank, earthy, musky Myrcene with bright citrus Ocimene and Germacrene, this combo is further enlivened by a mix of peppery Caryophyllene and gingery Selina-Dienes.

About this brand

GreenSeal Cannabis Co. Logo
GreenSeal Cannabis Co. is a Health Canada Licence Holder for adult-use cannabis production/sales located in Stratford, Ontario, Canada

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review