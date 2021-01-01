About this product

The offspring of two thoroughbreds – MK Ultra and Chemdawg 91 – this high-THC hybrid sees her Sativa characteristics expressed most strongly. Each 0.5g pre-roll contains top shelf indoor flower. The slim, unbleached paper cones offer a longer, smoother, consistent burn and the 3-packs are sealed by hand to ensure freshness. Mingling dank, earthy, musky Myrcene with bright citrus Ocimene and Germacrene, this combo is further enlivened by a mix of peppery Caryophyllene and gingery Selina-Dienes.