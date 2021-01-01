 Loading…

Mango Kush

by GreenSeal Cannabis Co.

Mango Kush
GreenSeal Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Mango Kush
GreenSeal Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Mango Kush

About this product

This balanced Sativa/Indica hybrid features dense, hand-groomed buds cultivated via an indoor growing program dialed-in to maximize potency, preserve terpenes and amplify effects. The dominant peppery Caryophyllene zing is softened by the tropical, sweet-yet-earthy Myrcene flavour of fully ripened mangoes, rounded off with zesty citrus lime notes. There’s no longer a need to choose between an Indica or a Sativa – consumers of Mango Kush get them together in the same container! Whole flower available in 3.5 g format.

About this brand

GreenSeal Cannabis Co. is a Health Canada Licence Holder for adult-use cannabis production/sales located in Stratford, Ontario, Canada

