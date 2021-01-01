 Loading…

Mango Kush Pre-rolls

by GreenSeal Cannabis Co.

About this product

A peppery Caryophyllene zing is softened by the sweet-earthy Myrcene flavour of ripe mangoes, rounded off with zesty lime notes. Each 0.5g pre-roll contains top shelf flower cultivated to maximize potency, preserve terpenes and amplify effects. The slim, unbleached paper cones offer a longer, smoother, consistent burn and the 3-packs are sealed by hand to ensure freshness. There’s no need to choose between an Indica or a Sativa – consumers of Mango Kush get them together in the same container!

About this brand

GreenSeal Cannabis Co. is a Health Canada Licence Holder for adult-use cannabis production/sales located in Stratford, Ontario, Canada

About this strain

Mango Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

