Grow Daily Dabber Personal Rig
by Grow GlassWrite a review
$74.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Introducing the #DailyDabber! This sturdy concentrate rig stands 5″ tall & has a fixed 6 hole disc diffuser to ensure a smooth, flavor packed hit every single time. With a Mini Glass Dome, Nail and Quartz Banger included it's easy to recognize this piece as the perfect companion to your #DailyDriver. Grow's Personal Dab Rig also features a 44x4MM Side Car, a10MM Male and a 3.75" diameter Base. #GrowWithUs Every product you purchase from us plants a tree!
About this brand
Grow Glass
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.