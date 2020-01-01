 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Cake Pre-rolls

Cake Pre-rolls

by Habitat

Write a review
Habitat Cannabis Pre-rolls Cake Pre-rolls
Habitat Cannabis Pre-rolls Cake Pre-rolls
Habitat Cannabis Pre-rolls Cake Pre-rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

From the lineage of Do-Si-Dos and Mandarin Sunset, Habitat's Cake offering presents a dense, frosty structure that boasts strong notes of warm baked goods and fresh fruit thanks to the dominant terpenes of limonene and caryophyllene. The name Cake stems from its impressive trichome profile and pays homage to Habitat's founder and genetics specialist, Laine Keyes, who contributed over 180 diverse strains to Habitat and described this cultivars profile at harvest as "caked". Cultivar Lineage: Do-Si-Dos, Mandarin Sunset THC range: 22.8% CBD range: 0-1% Dominant terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Linalool, Humulene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Habitat Logo
Habitat knows from experience that in order for our cannabis to have maximum flavour and smoothness, it must not only be hang dried, it must be trimmed with care, and patiently cured. Using time-proven natural techniques, we bring terpenes and cannabinoids to their peak potency. This final step in preparing our finest organic cannabis is a critical part of our commitment to quality. The Cake and Caviar selection was crafted by exploring the limits of what's possible. Grown with some of the most innovative techniques available, our organic cannabis products are a tribute to the connoisseur while being kind to the world around us.