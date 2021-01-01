 Loading…

Golden Leaf Wooden Stash Box

by Hakuna Supply

Golden Leaf Wooden Stash Box
$54.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

*More designs available on website* Made of walnut wood and finished with a glossy black lacquer Box measures 7.5" x 6.25" x 3.5" Divided into 4 compartments that are removable to make 2 larger compartments or 1 large compartment Includes: 1) Hakuna pop-top stash jar 2) Hakuna Black 4 pc. CNC Grinder with Kief Catcher and Shovel 3) Kingsize RAW rolling papers 4) Standard RAW Rolling papers 5) RAW filter tips 6) RAW hempwick

About this brand

hakuna supply is an award winning lifestyle brand built around the circle of life. When creating products Hakuna supply focuses on responsibilty--meaning you can buy products from hakuna supply knowing that they were made with our communities and environment in mind. As a leading brand in cannabis storage, trays, and accessories. hakuna supply's mission is to work with integrity at every step of the process. From assembly, to landing at your door you can rest assured that the products will be high quality and the customer service will be exceptional. hakuna supply stash boxes are made from wood or faux leather. each stash box comes with a bamboo stash jar and 4 pc. metal grinder. additionally, each stash box comes with our plantable seed tag which includes a mixture of black pine, yellow pine, and spruce tree seeds. lets all do our part in making our planet a little more green. Stop worrying, grab your hakuna, and join in our problem free philosophy! Beautiful Packaged in Los Angeles, CA for more information please visit: www.hakunasupply.com "no more worries" @hakunasupply

