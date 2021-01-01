At HashBone, it’s all about paying close attention to the details. That’s why we are solvent-free and control the whole process from seed to shelf, filtering out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We pride ourselves on only sourcing the best greenhouse flower from top California farms, never using solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weighing and hand-packing each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone makes people happy. HashBone Makes People Happy: HashBone is a solventless premium hash-infused pre-roll that features an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash – more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! Boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone is crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time. HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf, and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right. HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.