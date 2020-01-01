Tangerine Dream 510 Vape Cartridge
by San Rafael '71
Haven St. Drift No. 440 rechargeable battery & cartridge kit features a top airflow, high performance cartridge made with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes. Its striking design and smooth touch welcomes an intuitive and elevated experience, while the cartridge boasts a sleek mouth-piece design. The Haven St. cartridge and battery were simultaneously engineered to deliver a premium vaping experience. When paired together, the optimal vaping temperature is between 150°C and 160°C to enhance the flavour of our unique formulations. Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 400 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents. Profile: Granddaddy Purple Flavour: Sweet, Floral, Earthy Dominant Terpenes: beta-Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, alpha-Pinene, Humulene, Linalool Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents. Puff-thru Battery Features: · Smooth touch and striking design fits comfortable in hand · Button activated preheat function to warm (thick) oil · Multiple heat settings for a customized experience · Compatible with 510 thread cartridges · UL Certified · Discreet puff through magnetic cover-cap · LED light & vibration indicators for ease of use · Short circuit protection & automatic shut off · Battery level indicator · Small, fast charging USB Type C charger Check out the demo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bE5t2G-S7uY&ab_channel=ExploreHavenSt For troubleshooting tips and instructions on how to use, visit havenst.ca.
Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.
Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.