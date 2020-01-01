 Loading…

  5. Haven St. Focus No. 350 Vanilla Earl Grey Tea (5mg THC & 10mg CBD)

Haven St. Focus No. 350 Vanilla Earl Grey Tea (5mg THC & 10mg CBD)

by Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Cannabis Flower Haven St. Focus No. 350 Vanilla Earl Grey Tea (5mg THC & 10mg CBD)

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Focus No. 350 Vanilla Earl Grey Tea containing 5 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD is made with premium ingredients for superior steep and infusion. This decaffeinated Black tea has a balance profile with smooth notes of vanilla and juicy bergamot. Focus No. 350 Tea is decaffeinated. The pyramid tea bag is made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh. Ingredients: decaffeinated black tea, cannabis infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis) cornflower petals, and natural flavours that are organic compliant. Steep Temperature: 90°C | Steep Time: 3–5 min Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.

Founded in quality and our pursuit of innovation, Haven St. Premium Cannabis offers a curated collection of flower, pre-roll, vape and tea products. To help you decide among the varying effects of our products, we have built a 5-block address system for easy exploration. The ﬁve blocks on Haven St. tell a unique story, with the intensity of experience increasing from The 100s to The 500s Block. With quality of the upmost importance we strive to deliver a consistent premium cannabis experience on every Haven St. Block. Our creative and intuitive approach aims to help you make confident and informed cannabis choices based on your desired effects. So, are you looking for something familiar, or do you want to discover a completely different perspective? Wherever you’re going, Haven St. can take you there. Discover the Haven St. Neighbourhood: Peace. The 100s Block. High CBD. Dissolve the burdens of the body and mind. Begin anew. Reset. The 200s Block. Balanced THC and CBD. Relax body and mind to unwind, decompress and let the day melt away. The world is still. Focus. The 300s Block. Balanced THC and CBD. Free the mind for enhanced clarity and focus. Let thought and creativity flow. Drift. The 400s Block. High THC. Leave behind all that infringes upon the waking body. Submit to the dream world and its drowsy bliss. Rise. The 500s Block. High THC. Excite your senses and spark social connections.