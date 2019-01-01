No. 504 Hanna Haze
About this product
THC: 12-24% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Earthy, Spice, Pine Dominant Terpene: beta-Myrcene, alpha-Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene Haven St. No. 504 Hanna Haze may present a pungent diesel aroma with notes of pine and pepper. This strain has been noted for its potential to induce an energized and uplifting state of euphoria. Available in 1g and 3.5g
