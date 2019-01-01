No. 401 Jade Sky
by Haven St. Premium CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
THC: 18-26% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Citrus, Earthy, Sour Dominant Terpenes: d-Limonene, beta-Caryophyllene, beta-Myrcene Haven St. No. 401 Jade Sky may present an earthy aroma with a note of sour citrus. This Indica dominant strain comes from award winning linage, and contains a high THC potency. It's dark green buds are complimented by a heavy coating of shimmering trichomes and subtle brown hair. Available in 1g, 3.5g
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.