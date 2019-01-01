No. 201 Mazaj
by Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
THC: 4-7% | CBD 6-9% Aroma: Pine, Sweet, Woody Dominant Terpene: beta-Myrcene, alpha-Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene Haven St. No. 201 Mazaj has been bred from two connoisseur favourites, and may entice users with notes of sweet berries blended with a rich earthy aroma. Described as having the potential to be soothing, mellow, and peacefully euphoric. Available in 1g and 3.5g
