No. 204 Square One
Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
THC: 4-10% | CBD: 6-12% Aroma: Citrus, PIne, Earthy Dominant Terpene: beta-Myrcene, d-Limonene, alpha-Pinene Haven St. No. 204 Square One may provide an earthy citrus aroma with notes of fresh pine. Offering a mild potency of both THC and CBD, this strain is known for its potential to bring on a soothing state of calm and blissful euphoria. Available in 3.5g
