No. 404 LA Confidential
No. 404 LA Confidential by Haven St. Premium Cannabis
About this product
THC: 16-26% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Pepper, Pine, Earthy Dominant Terpenes: alpha-Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene, Ocimene Haven St. No. 404 LA Confidential contains a high potency of THC, and may present a powerful aroma of sweet citrus and fresh black pepper. These medium size buds are forest green and wrapped in brown hair and shimmering trichomes. Available in 1g and 3.5g
About this strain
LA Confidential
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.