  No. 404 LA Confidential

No. 404 LA Confidential

by Haven St. Premium Cannabis

Haven St. Premium Cannabis Cannabis Flower No. 404 LA Confidential

THC: 16-26% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Pepper, Pine, Earthy Dominant Terpenes: alpha-Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene, Ocimene Haven St. No. 404 LA Confidential contains a high potency of THC, and may present a powerful aroma of sweet citrus and fresh black pepper. These medium size buds are forest green and wrapped in brown hair and shimmering trichomes. Available in 1g and 3.5g

LA Confidential

LA Confidential
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Myrcene

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

Discover the Haven St. neighbourhood. Founded in quality and our pursuit of innovation, Haven St. Premium Cannabis offers a curated collection of dried flowers, pre-rolls and oils. We strive to deliver a consistent premium cannabis experience on every block and behind every door on Haven St. To help our consumers decide amongst the varying effects of our products, Haven St. Premium Cannabis has built a 5-block address system where every block is home to a unique experience with the intensity of the experience increasing as you travel from the 100s to the 500s. 100s: PEACE: High CBD. May dissolve the burdens of the body and mind. Anxiety, pain and stress may dissipate. 200s: RESET: Balanced THC/CBD. May relax body and mind to unwind, decompress and let the day melt away. 300s: FOCUS: Balanced THC/CBD. May free the mind for enhanced clarity and focus. Let thought and creativity flow. 400s: DRIFT: High THC. May cause a sense of drowsy bliss as you submit to the dream world. 500s: RISE: High THC. May excite your senses and spark social connections and feelings of elevating euphoria.