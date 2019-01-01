No. 405 Kaleidoscope
by Haven St. Premium CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
THC: 17-26% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Earthy, Diesel, Citrus Dominant Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, beta-Myrcene Haven St. No. 405 Kaleidoscope contains a high potency of THC, complimented by its complex aroma of sweet, earthy, and diesel scents. These medium size buds are a rich green with sublte brown hair and a glistening layer of trichomes. Available in 1g and 3.5g
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.